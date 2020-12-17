John Abraham celebrates 48th birthday, Prakash Jha claims record views for Ashram

bollywood

Sunny Deol gets Y-category security, after tweeting in favour of new farm laws: report

Actor and politician Sunny Deol has been given Y-category security by the Central government. The security upgrade comes days after he spoke in favour of the new but controversial farm laws.

Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Kangana Ranaut’s rhetoric again, says ‘I don’t owe you any explanation, you’re obsessed with me’

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter feud reignited on Wednesday, when Kangana suggested that Diljit had ‘disappeared’ from the scene, after raising his voice in support of protesting farmers. Diljit has countered Kangana’s arguments on the Centre’s farm laws, and offered vocal support for those protesting against them at the Delhi border.

Happy birthday John Abraham: See his rare photos with wife Priya Runchal

John Abraham and Priya Runchal have kept their relationship largely under the radar. In fact, they did not even let anyone, including the eagle-eyed media, get a whiff of their wedding in 2013. Only when he wished fans a happy new year and signed off as ‘John and Priya Abraham’ did everyone find out that he was married.

Prakash Jha claims Aashram has raked in 100 crore views: ‘People love to watch such content, can’t imagine why though’

Aashram director Prakash Jha has claimed that the show, which streams for free on MX Player, has raked in one billion (100 crore) views. Previously, before Part 2 was released in November, he’d said that the first part had raked in 400 million views.

Happy birthday Riteish Deshmukh: 10 photos with wife Genelia D’Souza, sons Rahyl and Riaan from his family album

Cupid struck Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza as they began their respective journeys in the film industry together. They fell in love during the making of their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which released in 2003.

