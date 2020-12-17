Happy birthday John Abraham: See his rare photos with wife Priya Runchal

bollywood

John Abraham and Priya Runchal have kept their relationship largely under the radar. In fact, they did not even let anyone, including the eagle-eyed media, get a whiff of their wedding in 2013. Only when he wished fans a happy new year and signed off as ‘John and Priya Abraham’ did everyone find out that he was married.

“Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed 2014! May this year bring you love, good fortune and joy. Love, John and Priya Abraham,” he had written on Twitter, sharing the news of his marriage.

While John and Priya avoid over-the-top public displays of affection, their (once in a blue moon) pictures together send fans into a tizzy. As the actor turns 48, here is looking at some of the best pictures of the couple:

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, John said that Priya, an investment banker by profession, does not care for the paparazzi frenzy. “This is the way I like it. She is a private person. She finished her course from business school in London and was earlier in Los Angeles. She chooses to quietly do her work and I appreciate it,” he said.

John is currently in Lucknow, where he is shooting for the climax of his upcoming film, Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate, in which he played a vigilante who targeted corrupt police officers.

Satyameva Jayate 2 marks Divya Khosla Kumar’s acting comeback and also stars Gautami Kapoor and Harsh Chhaya in pivotal roles. Earlier, Milap had told PTI that shifting the setting to Lucknow ‘adds to the scale and grandeur’ of the film. “The action of this film is gonna be ten times more dynamic, heroic and powerful,” he had said.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2021.

