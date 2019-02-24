Kajol, Ajay Devgn reveal plans for 20th wedding anniversary with ‘happily ever after’ post

Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Sunday, want to stay in and order some good food. Kajol took to Instagram to share a Boomerang, along which she recreated a snippet of a conversation they had.

She wrote, “Me: So what do you want to do today? Ajay: I don’t know what do u want to do? Me: what do u feel like? Ajay: Let’s just stay in and order some good food. Me : Perfect! And they lived happily ever after in pajamas ...” The same video was made on the couple’s recent trip to Thailand.

In an interview to Hindustan Times Brunch, Ajay spoke about how they fell in love. “Actually we both don’t know what it was.... We began talking, then we became friends and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally,” he said.

Ajay shared insight into their relationship in an interview to DNA. She said, “If you don’t have it, then you can’t be together for so long. We have a bond where we can tell each other whatever we want. Even at home, we are a chilled-out couple.”

Also read: Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate 20th wedding anniversary, reveal secret to their long marriage

The couple, who recently appeared together on the chat show Koffee with Karan, were married as per Maharashtrian traditions in 1996 and have two children - Nysa, who is studying in Singapore and Yug. They will be seen opposite each other in the upcoming Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay’s most recent release, Total Dhamaal has had a strong opening at the box office, and is heading towards the biggest opening weekend of the year. Kajol was last seen in the commercially underwhelming Helicopter Eela.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 24, 2019 17:38 IST