Kajol recreates iconic Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge poster on 24th anniversary. See here

Actor Kajol posted a special throwback video to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:16 IST

Asian News International
Kajol recreates iconic DDLJ poster.
Kajol recreates iconic DDLJ poster.
         

As 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked past memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film. To commemorate 24 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), the actor paid a special tribute to the film.

She recreated her pose from the film's famous poster in which she can be seen reading a book wearing round frame spectacles donning a yellow dress. Kajol posted a clip on Instagram, in which she can be seen reading a book wearing almost similar glasses and a yellow sweatshirt.

 

Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Still got the specs & still reading in weird places even after 24 years. #24YearsOfDDLJ." Aditya Chopra's maiden film as director, DDLJ released on October 19, 1995. It won 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director at the 1996 edition of the ceremony.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge narrates the moving love story of Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan, and Simran. While they fall in love at a vacation in Europe, Simran's father thereafter takes her to India to marry her to another boy as promised. The film redefined romance for an entire generation.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 19:16 IST

