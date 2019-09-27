Kajol shares three best tips for success and gorgeous pics from the beach on Instagram. See them here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:50 IST

Actor Kajol has shared three tips for success in her latest Instagram posts, alongside some gorgeous pictures of herself. Her tips are the perfect mantra for success and also the best guide for newcomers in any field.

“3 steps to success:- 1. Try #EverythingWorksEventually,” the actor wrote with the first picture in which she is seen holding the ends of her off-white dress as it flows in the breeze on what looks like a beach.

Her second step for success is, “2. Failure #Life #EverythingWorksEventually #Attitude #PositiveIsAFeeling.” Kajol is seen in a close-up in the same dress. She shared the third picture on Instagram and wrote, “Learn and try harder, Repeat till you achieve everything.”

Kajol told Hindustan Times in an interview earlier this year, “Had I not succeeded, I’m not sure I would have been as financially stable as I am today. Had I studied further, I would have had a degree to fall back on to allow me to pursue another job. I was clear that whatever happened in my life, I’d always be financially secure. I am extremely careful of my money. I invest it correctly. I don’t indulge in expensive hobbies, except my Kindle and books.”

““I don’t consider any work I do a failure. Eela may not have collected as much money as I would have liked it to, but that has never been an indication of failure to me. I am happy with what I did in the film. I had a great time, made wonderful memories and new friends. That’s my barometer of success,” she had said.

Also read: Muskaan Kataria, Faisal Khan break up after Nach Baliye 9 exit, she dismisses claims of relationship being fake

Kajol was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s take on Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge - Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Dilwale (2015). Reports suggest Kajol will essay the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai in husband Ajay Devgn’s upcoming historical Tanaji The Unsung Warrior.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 09:49 IST