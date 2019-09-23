On Tanuja’s birthday, daughter Kajol shares a heartfelt video and some home truths

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 12:29 IST

As veteran actor Tanuja turns 75 today, daughter Kajol had a special surprise planned for her. Sharing a video of her mother’s photos with ‘75 and fabulous’ embossed on them, Kajol wrote, “Wishing my awesomely super mom an awesomely super birthday . She’s the one who taught me what the super in superwoman stood for!”

While some of the photos had Tanuja posing alone, others had her with Kajol and her younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji. While Tanishaa left love emojis on the video, she shared a candid photo of her own where she is seen with Kajol and Tanuja. “Happy birthday my darling mother....we are because of you! @kajol #tanuja,” she wrote.

Talking about her childhood and her mother, Kajol told Dainik Bhaskar, “I remember getting slapped a lot by my mother when I was a kid. When my daughter Nysa was born, the first thing I told my mother was ‘I don’t know how you took such good care of me and brought me up so well. I can never thank you enough for everything you have done for me. Now that I have become a mother myself and bringing up a child that I have understood how difficult a task this is. It is not just about giving them a bath or taking care of their daily needs, it is about the responsibility and inculcating the right values in them.”

Tanuja was seen recently in films such as Pitruroon, A Death in the Gunj, Aarambh and Sonar Pahar. She is known for working in films like Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor. Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, produced by husband Ajay Devgn.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 12:27 IST