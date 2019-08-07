Kajol’s troll party gets bigger, sister Tanishaa Mukherji joins Ajay Devgn in teasing actor for her pics

bollywood

Actor Kajol is getting trolled by her sister Tanishaa Mukherji on Instagram. The actor shared a makeup free selfie from an airplane on Wednesday and Tanishaa could not help poking fun at her sister.

“Posting my own airport look. Listening to Cheap Thrills by Sia,” Kajol had captioned her picture. “Why didn’t u put a green screen and digital effects in the background,” Tanishaa commented on the pic. Perhaps the two were earlier playing with some photo-editing apps, trying different background on their pictures.

Kajol, however, did clarify that the picture is ‘real’. “Because mine is real!!!,” she replied to Tanishaa’s comment. Kajol’s fans also defended her in the comments section. “She looks cute without any background digital effect,” wrote one. “It (is) a private joke!,” Tanishaa replied to the fan.

Tanishaa isn’t the only one who loves to tease Kajol for her selfie habits. Earlier, during their joint appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan last year, Kajol’s husband and actor Ajay Devgn had revealed how she had become obsessed with clicking pics. “The problem is not clicking the picture. Problem is, three hours they are only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake...,” Ajay had said on the show. “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai (You may be old. I am not),” she had replied.

Kajol recently celebrated her birthday on Monday. Ajay teaser her once again while sharing her birthday post on Instagram. He shared a candid photo of wifey lounging on a chair and captioned it as, “Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet.”Kajol replied, “I’m awake. Just found out Yug doesn’t have school. It’s holidays all around.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are parents to daughter Nysa and son Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Dil Kya Kare.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:36 IST