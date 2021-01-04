Kangana Ranaut mocks Diljit Dosanjh for holidaying abroad after ‘instigating’ farmers protest: ‘This is a true local revolution’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has lobbed another attack at actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, with whom she’s been involved in a Twitter feud that has extended into the new year. Training her guns at a recent tweet by Diljit, in which he is seemingly pictured on holiday, Kangana sarcastically praised his efforts to stand in solidarity with agitating farmers.

Reacting to Diljit’s tweet, which carried four images of him, in a snowy environment, Kangana wrote, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... (Wow, brother. After instigating farmers and making them sit on the streets, the ‘local revolutionary’ is enjoying the winter holidays abroad. This is a true local revolution).”

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... 👍 https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

On Monday, reacting to reports of an impending tax probe against him, Diljit had furnished a certificate that the government had earlier given him while thanking him for his ‘contributions’.

Kangana and Diljit’s war of words started with him referring to a tweet posted by her on November 27, in which she wrongly identified an old woman at the ongoing farmers’ protest as Bilkis, the face of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

After falsely claiming that Bilkis was ‘available (for hire) in 100 rupees’, Kangana deleted the tweet. However, Diljit criticised her for spreading misinformation, which soon snowballed into a massive Twitter spat.

At various stages, Kangana accused Diljit of being a lapdog of filmmaker Karan Johar, and of having ‘disappeared’ from the scene after provoking the protests. Diljit had responses to both those claims. “Don’t even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals,” Diljit had said.

