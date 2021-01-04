Diljit Dosanjh shares certificate from Income Tax department amid reports of IT probe against him

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 11:55 IST

Actor Diljit Dosanjh again took to Twitter to dismiss allegations of an Income Tax probe against him and shared a certificate that the government had earlier given him while thanking him for his ‘contributions’. The actor-singer has been in the eye of a storm ever since he supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation and took on Kangana Ranaut.

Diljit wrote, “Jee Tan Ni C Karda Par Ah Lao.. Aj Haalat Eh Ban Gaye aa Ke Apne Aap Nu BHARAT DA NAGRIK HON DA V SABOOT DENA PEY RIHA .. Eni Hate Eni Nafarat Na Failao Buggey.. Havaa Ch Teer ni Chalaide.. Edar Odar Vajj Jande Hunde aa (I wasn’t feeling like but here it is — The circumstances are such that I have to now give a proof of my Indian citizenship. Don’t spread hate. Don’t target aimlessly, it can hurt others too).”

In another tweet he said, “Ah Lao Fadh Lao Mera PLATINUM CERTIFICATE ‘In Recognition of the Contribution Towards Building THIS GREAT NATION’ Twitter Te Beh Ke Apne Aap Nu Desh Bhakt Dasan NAAL Tusi Desh Bhakt Ni Ban Jande.. Odey Lai Kam Karna Penda (One doesn’t need to sit on Twitter and prove they are a patriot, one needs to work towards it).”

The tweet included a ‘Platinum certificate’ issued by the Ministry of Finance that shows the Government of India applauding him for paying his taxes and filing Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020. The certificate reads, “We appreciate the taxpayer, in the Platinum category, in recognition of the contribution towards building this great Nation.”

Taking on the trolls, he said people have no job but to spread false news, “Sara Din Vehle Twitter Te Bethe False News Banaun Nu.. Banda Apne Kam Ch Busy Hunda.. Ena Nu Mauka Mil Janda Kahanian Banaun Da.. Fikar Na Kareya Karo.. Baba Sab Dekhda.. Jo Jehda Kar Da Kari Jaan Deo.. Ena Vechareya Da Kam Hee eh aa .. Eh V Ki Karn (The entire day they have nothing else to do but spread false news. A person is busy with thei work and they get an opportunity to spread canards. But God is seeing everything. But this is their work, what can they do).”

Diljit joined the farmers’ protests at Delhi’s Singhu border and had also contributed monetarily. He had asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful, adding that they were making history.