Kangana Ranaut responds to Hansal Mehta, asks how Manikarnika producer’s paralytic stroke is her fault

Kangana Ranaut has responded to Hansal Mehta’s tweet on Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain suffering a paralytic stroke, asking how she could have been the cause of it. Jain suffered a paralytic stroke a week back and is now in recovery.

Mehta, who reportedly had issues with Kangana during the making of their film Simran, tweeted on Sunday, “Sad news. I completely empathise with him and the possible cause of his condition. Prayers.” He later deleted the tweet and explained his stance in another post, “Did not intend my tweet to invite so much negativity. Maybe I was upset. Maybe I should have kept quiet. Deleting the tweet. And still praying that Kamal recovers soon.”

Did not intend my tweet to invite so much negativity. Maybe I was upset. Maybe I should have kept quiet. Deleting the tweet. And still praying that Kamal recovers soon. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 20, 2019

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kangana said, “People who make such comments are unhappy themselves. While I was shooting Manikarnika, I got multiple stitches on my forehead and broke my leg. No one blamed my director [Krish] for it. So, how is my producer’s ill-health caused by me? In B-grade films, when there was a death in the family, the bahu was called manhoos. I feel for that bahu.”

Talking about Hansal, she added, “I don’t know what Hansal is trying to imply. It’s an incoherent narrative where one day, I am a charm to work with, and a few months later, I am not.”

In another interview to Mumbai Mirror, she said Jain suffered a paralytic stroke almost a week ago. “We were in Delhi when he complained of bad throat. Two days later he called from the hospital saying MRI report has detected a dot in the brain. After that he couldn’t move one side of his mouth, eat or speak; it was scary. We are praying for him and have taken over all his responsibilities.”

