Kangana Ranaut says she never played with other children even as a kid: ‘Some of us are born old and I am one of those’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:56 IST

Kangana Ranaut has said she wasn’t fond of playing with kids of her age even as a child and would rather invest her free time in making dresses for her dolls. The actor is currently in the news for objecting to the ongoing farmer protests, which has found support from several Bollywood and Punjabi celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and others.

“As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those.”

As a child I don’t remember playing with children, even then my favourite thing to do was to make fancy gowns, and clothes for my dolls and I loved to contemplate for hours on end, hence the deep thoughtful mature eyes, unfortunately some of us are born old and I am one of those. pic.twitter.com/JyRJHFae12 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 7, 2020

Apart from making her presence felt on Twitter, Kangana is also busy shooting for her film, Thalaivi. She would be seen essaying the role of late actor and political stalwart J Jayalalithaa in the film.

Kangana had earlier revealed how she was termed as an ‘unwanted child’ while growing up. She had told PTI in an interview, “When I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with that fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child.”

Also read: 2 years of Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was very troubled during shoot’, felt ‘lost’ after release

When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EHW6wUZnNi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 30, 2020

A few months ago, Kangana had shared about how she has matured from a school-going girl, who loved to dress up, to the one attending international fashion shows. She had posted two then-and-now pictures and written, “When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more