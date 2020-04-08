Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by cops post 14-day quarantine: report

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 14:44 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor will reportedly be interrogated by the police after completing a 14-day quarantine. The singer was believed to have moved around freely after her return from the UK, before being formally diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kanika, who was recently discharged from hospital after her sixth test came back negative, is currently at home in Lucknow. According to a Times of India report, quoting BT, the singer will be interrogated after she completes her quarantine.

The report quotes Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow, as saying, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”

Also read: Kanika Kapoor deletes coronavirus post from Instagram, as trolling intensifies

Pictures of Kanika at a party were also widely shared online. In an Instagram post before being tested negative, Kanika had written, “Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life. Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family...miss them!”

Kanika, who was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her ‘starry behaviour’.

Follow @htshowbiz for more