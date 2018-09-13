Kapoors come together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at RK Studio, one last time

The famed RK Studio in Mumbai is up for sale. However, that hasn’t stopped Kapoor khandaan from celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a revered tradition at the studio, this year too, perhaps for one last time. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Randhir Kapoor had earlier confirmed that celebrations will happen just like the past years.

Ganpati celebration at RK Studios was considered to be one of the best in the city with people coming in from all over Chembur, Mumbai to participate in it. For the occasion, the entire Kapoor family would come together and take part in the festivities and dance at visarjan (send off by immersing the deity’s statue in the sea) at the end of the 11-day festival. Seeing Randhir Kapoor, his brothers Rishi and Rajeev, and, in recent years, Ranbir Kapoor during the festivities has been a regular feature.

Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor were also seen doing the puja there. Rishi Kapoor, meanwhile, was seen bringing a Ganpati statue to his home in Bandra.

In August this year, Rishi Kapoor confirmed that RK Studio, the late Raj Kapoor’s iconic studio, would be sold and that the decision was taken by the family collectively. Rishi told Mumbai Mirror that the family decided to sell the property after learning that the renovation of the studio would still not bring in enough revenue to keep the establishment running. “For a while, we did juggle with the idea of renovating the place with state-of-the-art technology. However, in reality it isn’t always possible for a phoenix to rise from the ashes. We Kapoors are very emotional lot but then... The investment in rebuilding the studio would just not have yielded sufficient revenue to keep it going. Believe me, we had to take the larger picture into account and take a level-headed decision. Even before the fire, for years RK Studio had become a huge white elephant, toting up losses. The few bookings we would get from films, TV serials and ad shoots would expect free parking space, air-conditioning and discounts.”

Offering further reasons which prompted the decision, Randhir had told the Quint: “With the state of the roads and traffic today, no actor comes to Chembur to shoot in this studio. They would rather go to Film City. So, with a very heavy heart, we have decided to let it go. My whole family is very sad, but there’s no other way.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 16:55 IST