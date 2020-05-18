e-paper
Karan Johar’s son Yash calls him ‘monkey’, daughter Roohi frolics on his bed. Watch video

In a new video shared by Karan Johar from his ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series, his son Yash is seen calling him a ‘monkey’.

bollywood Updated: May 18, 2020 18:58 IST
Karan Johar has been frequently posting funny videos of his children, Yash and Roohi.
         

Karan Johar has been keeping fans entertained amid the lockdown by sharing videos of his twins Yash and Roohi’s adorable antics. In a new video shared from his ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series, the toddlers are seen frolicking on his bed as he attempts to have a conversation with them. He is then called a ‘monkey’ by his son.

The video begins with Roohi saying that she wants to remain in his bed and play. As Karan asks about the ‘little monkey’ Yash, who is trying to climb into the bed from behind her, she protests and says, “He’s only Yash.”

When Karan asks Yash if he is a monkey, the three-year-old replies, “I am Yash bhaiya.” Roohi calls herself ‘Roohi didi’. The filmmaker then asks, “And who am I?”, to which his son replies, “Monkey!”

“Ok I have a new name now! #lockdownwiththejohars,” Karan captioned the video, followed by three monkey covering the eyes emojis.

 

Karan’s videos of Yash and Roohi roasting everything about him, from his sartorial choices to his weight, are loved by fans. Even his mother Hiroo Johar has been giving him some constructive criticism.

Recently, Karan shared a picture of himself flaunting his grey hair and joked that he was ready for a second innings in acting. “I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy),” he wrote.

Karan also organised the I for India concert along with Zoya Akhtar. The virtual fundraiser concert featured bigwigs of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh, as well as international names such as the Jonas Brothers, Mick Jagger and Will Smith.

