Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and others applaud Akshay Kumar’s Gold trailer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ has been creating waves ever since its release. Having already received an exceptional response from the audience, the hard-hitting trailer has been the top trending video on social media as well.

The trailer garnered immense appreciation not just from the critics but also from the bollywood celebrities. The film industry hailed the sports drama for the gripping storyline and powerful performance by Akshay.

Producer and director Karan Johar took to his Twitter handle to praise the movie, writing, “Super impactful trailer of #gold !!!! This ones going to be huge!!! Congratulations @akshaykumar @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar.”

Actor Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, wrote, “What an amazing trailer #goldtrailer.” Director Anurag Kashyap tweeted, “This trailer is so kick ass @kagtireema.”

Actress Diana Penty, meanwhile, was also full of praise for the teaser as she writes, “Love love love the #GoldTrailer! A powerful film with an equally powerful cast. @akshaykumar @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @kagtireema @Roymouni @kapoorkkunal @TheAmitSadh @ItsVineetSingh @SunnyK0.”

Overwhelmed by the tremendous response, producer Farhan Akhtar said, “Thank you so much for the love you’re showing the trailer of #Gold .. means a lot to the entire team .. big hug.”

‘Gold’ traces the journey of Tapan Das, the man who dreamt of winning India’s first gold in Hockey, post-independence. India won its first gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on the August 12, 1948.

The sports drama, starring the Rustom actor, takes the audience back in time to witness the struggle of a team to make the nation proud. The upcoming flick will release this Independence Day, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics. The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others. ‘Gold’ will also mark the debut of TV sensation Mouni Roy on the big screen.

Follow @htshowbiz for more