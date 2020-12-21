e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay welcome a baby girl, Kartik Aaryan introduces his character Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay welcome a baby girl, Kartik Aaryan introduces his character Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu were blessed with a baby girl, who was born in Vacouver, Canada. Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his character in upcoming drama, Dhamaka.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay were blessed with a baby girl. Kartik Aaryan shared first look of his character in Dhamaka.
Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay were blessed with a baby girl. Kartik Aaryan shared first look of his character in Dhamaka.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu become parents to a baby girl, who was born in Vancouver, Canada. They are parents to twin girls.

Read more here

Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan shares first look of his character Arjun Pathak from Neerja director’s next

Kartik Aaryan shares the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from his upcoming film, Dhamaka. The film will be directed by Ram Madhavani of Neerja fame.

Read more here

Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Actor-producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani. Harman’s sister shared photos from the ceremony.

Read more here

Inside Taimur’s birthday party as he celebrated with mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday in Mumbai with just the immediate family members in attendance. See pictures here.

Read more here

Inside Anita Hassanandani’s baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor: TV celebs are ‘all ready to welcome baby Reddy’

Anita Hassanandani’s baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor was attended by a host of television celebrities, from Urvashi Dholakia to Karishma Tanna. See inside pictures and videos here.

Read more here

