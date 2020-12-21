Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay welcome a baby girl, Kartik Aaryan introduces his character Arjun Pathak from Dhamaka

bollywood

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 12:39 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl: ‘I’m become Charlie with three angels’

TV actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu become parents to a baby girl, who was born in Vancouver, Canada. They are parents to twin girls.

Dhamaka: Kartik Aaryan shares first look of his character Arjun Pathak from Neerja director’s next

Kartik Aaryan shares the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from his upcoming film, Dhamaka. The film will be directed by Ram Madhavani of Neerja fame.

Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Actor-producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani. Harman’s sister shared photos from the ceremony.

Inside Taimur’s birthday party as he celebrated with mom Kareena Kapoor, dad Saif Ali Khan

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their son Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday in Mumbai with just the immediate family members in attendance. See pictures here.

Inside Anita Hassanandani’s baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor: TV celebs are ‘all ready to welcome baby Reddy’

Anita Hassanandani’s baby shower hosted by Ekta Kapoor was attended by a host of television celebrities, from Urvashi Dholakia to Karishma Tanna. See inside pictures and videos here.

