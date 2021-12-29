Kareena Kapoor before she entered movies, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, are all smiles in this 1998 pic shared by Farah Khan

bollywood

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has shared a precious throwback picture on Instagram featuring some of the biggest names from Bollywood. The photo was clicked in 1998 at the Filmfare Awards ceremony.

The photo features Shah Rukh Khan, who had won the Best Actor trophy for Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Karisma Kapoor, who won the Best Supporting Actress trophy for the same film. It also features Tabu and Farah, who had won Best Actress Critics and Best Choreographer, respectively, for their film Viraasat. There is also a young Kareena Kapoor, who had not made her debut in the movies yet, and her mother Babita.

Sharing the photo, Farah wrote, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was post filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor n Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe.”

Kareena reposted the photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a gem of a picture Farah. Thank you for sharing this.”

Kareena made her film debut two years later with JP Dutta’s Refugee. In a recent interview, she reflected on her 20-year career in the film industry. Kareena spoke to journalist Rajeev Masand about why she chose Refugee over making her debut with Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. “Honestly, at that time nobody really calculated and nobody really knew -- whether it was my parents, my mother, or me -- I don’t know if anybody weighed pros and cons. It was just what I thought was right. There was never really that kind of calculation. I also believe in destiny; what’s meant to happen is going to happen,” she said.

She continued, “Of course, I went on to do so many films with Hrithik after that. We did like four or five films together, and I think that Refugee was just perfect. I got a chance to be slightly non-commercial. I somehow felt that it was more suited for me at that time.” Ameesha Patel was roped in to play the lead opposite Hrithik.

