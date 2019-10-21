e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

Kareena Kapoor brings son Taimur to polling station, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai cast vote in Mumbai. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Kapoor and other Bollywood stars cast their vote during the ongoing assembly elections in Maharashtra.

bollywood Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and Aishwarya Rai after casting their vote.
Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri and Aishwarya Rai after casting their vote.(Varinder Chawla)
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave her son Taimur an early lesson in Indian democracy on Monday by taking him to a polling station in Mumbai on Monday. The actor cast her vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Kareena and Taimur were spotted hand in hand as they posed for pictures outside a polling station. Kareena was seen in a striped blue shirt and flared bottom denims while Taimur wore a pair of shorts and brown T-shirt. Kareena smiled for the cameras and showed off her inked index finger but Taimur carried a confused look on his face.

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur at a polling station.
Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur at a polling station.
Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the polling station.
Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at the polling station.
Arjun Kapoor shows off his index finger with the indelible ink.
Arjun Kapoor shows off his index finger with the indelible ink.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after casting their votes.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan after casting their votes.

Also spotted at a polling station were actors Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh shielded her from the crowd and the paparazzi as they arrive to cast their vote. He was seen in a red and white plaid shirt and grey pants while Gauri was seen in a black T-shirt and black jeans.

Actor Aishwarya Rai also arrived to the polling station with husband Abhishek Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Aishwarya was seen in a blue shirt and jeans combo while Abhishek looked quite different with his thick new moustache. The actor appears to have changed his look for an upcoming project.

Aishwarya also shared a picture on Instagram with daughter Aaradhya. She is seen showing off her inked finger while smiling for the camera with her daughter.

 

View this post on Instagram

✨👆✨

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Abhishek’s father and actor Amitabh Bachchan was not seen at the polling station. He is said to be unwell and underwent a health check up recently at a Mumbai hospital.

Other actors who cast their vote include Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan and others. Vivek Oberoi, Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit were also seen at polling stations.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:21 IST

