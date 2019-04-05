Kareena Kapoor hates the word ‘comeback’: I don’t think I really went anywhere, I just gave birth

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Refugee (2000), to today, when she has over 50 films to her credit, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been at the top of her game. Having proved her acting prowess and a brand value that stood intact, many feel nothing much has changed for Kareena in terms of films she chooses and brands she gets associated with. Neither when she got married to actor Saif Ali Khan (in 2012) nor when she became a mother to a boy, Taimur (in 2016). However, the actor likes to believe that she has “hopefully evolved as an artist” in these 19 years that she has spent in the film industry.

“All this is so exciting because last year, and after Taimur’s birth, I did a different kind of film, which was Veere Di Wedding (VDW); I dabbled with radio, and I’m open to any kind of platform that is creative,” says Kareena, asserting that “trying out different avenues” is important.

“In a two-decade long career, one has to keep exploring and not just get stuck in a zone doing the commercial kind of films because cinema has also moved ahead. Both Saif and I have tried different avenues. He did Sacred Games [on an OTT platform] and I did radio, so I think, hopefully, as a couple, the idea is also to keep evolving,” adds Kareena, who would be seen in Good News alongside Akshay Kumar and the Karan Johar directorial, Takht.

Unlike a lot of female actors who rue that the nature of films and roles offered to them suddenly changes after marriage and motherhood, Kareena has defied all norms. “When VDW was releasing, everyone tagged it as a comeback [for me] but I don’t think I really went anywhere; I just gave birth. And this idea of saying that an actress has made a comeback is quite derogatory to women because giving birth doesn’t mean that one has to take a sabbatical. It’s the most natural and beautiful thing to happen,” opines Kareena, adding that it was “obvious” that she would continue to do films.

But is it true that female actors are often put in a box post marriage or motherhood? “I don’t think so,” Kareena takes a pause, before continuing, “It’s very sad if people still think that way, but films like VDW, and actresses doing different parts like how Deepika [Padukone] is right now — it’s about taking up brave roles and having the courage to do it. And I think I’m probably the only actress to be lucky to have struck a balance as I am working with Akshay now and teaming up with Karan again.”

Besides films, asked if motherhood has changed her idea of how she chooses the brands she endorses, Kareena is quick to respond: “I’ve never endorsed an alcohol brand, cigarette smoking or non-vegetarianism. These are three basic rules I’ve always had even before I was a mother. So, I don’t see any reason as to why it would change now.”

