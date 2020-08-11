Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor set sister goals in stunning throwback beach picture

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor has shared a stunning throwback selfie with sister Kareena Kapoor on Instagram. The picture is from one of their beach vacations.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Looking towards the sun , sand and sea #tuesdaythoughts #sistersquad.” The Kapoor sisters are seen sporting dark sunglasses as they soak some sun on the beach.

Karisma had recently shared a message for her family on Raksha Bandhan as she couldn’t be a part of a family lunch on the festive occasion. Kareena had shared two group pictures from the gettogether on Instagram along with Karisma’s video message. She captioned the post, “Family lunch... Miss you Lolo.”

A picture showed all the cousins -- Kareena, Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan and Aadar Jain -- sitting on a couch. Saif was also a part of the frame. The other picture also showed Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Kareena’s son Taimur.

Karisma recently made an acting comeback with the web show Mentalhood. She played a hassled mother of three kids in the series that also starred Mohit Suri, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Tillotama Shome and Shilpa Shukla.

Karisma had recently revealed in an interview to Curly Tales that her kids, Samira and Kiaan Raj Kapur, consider aunt Kareena their favourite actor. On being asked if she is her kids’ favourite actor, Karisma had said, said, “I don’t think so. I think it’s Bebo (Kareena).” She also revealed that the two haven’t watched too many of her films: “They don’t really watch my movies and I don’t force it on them. They have watched a few and I like it that way. It’s fine,” she said.

