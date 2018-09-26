Kareena Kapoor’s first guest on her radio show is Sunny Leone. Details inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be hosting a radio chat show, has recorded her first ever show and her guest is none other than Sunny Leone. In the first picture released, Kareena can be seen with Sunny in a room full of warm vibes.

The duo is sitting on a comfortable sofa, with a huge mike placed on the table in front. The picture is bright with colour yellow as its dominant shade. There is a big yellow-framed mirror behind the ladies and on either side of the mirror are two photo frames. On one is scribbled girl power (GRL PWR).

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Sunny Leone on Ishq FM.

Kareena is obviously excited about the new venture. Confirming the news, she had told Mumbai Mirror earlier this month: “I couldn’t have asked for a better start on this platform. I am doing my first radio show and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

In mid September, Kareena did a photo shoot for her show too. Sharing it online, a post said: “Go ahead call her and ask her about #taimuralikhan, #kareenakapoorkhan is the new rj with ishq FM @viralbhayani.”

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, Kareena’s show is expected to go live in December this year.

A host of Bollywood personalities are taking to hosting some form of chat show or the other: Neha Dhupia’s audio chat show, No Filter Neha, where she interviews film stars, is hugely popular.

Karan, otherwise popular for his TV chat show Koffee With Karan among other things, began with his own radio chat show, Calling Karan, some time back and this too is quite popular with stars. Anaita Shroff Adajania, fashion stylist, has her chat show too, where she recently interviewed Sonam Kapoor.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 17:50 IST