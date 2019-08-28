Kareena Kapoor serves up sizzling, smoky new look as she shoots for Dance India Dance. See pics

bollywood

Aug 28, 2019

Kareena Kapoor is the hottest woman on television right now and she leaves no opportunity to keep the title. The actor shot for her dance reality show Dance India Dance again on Wednesday and debuted another stunning new look.

Kareena looked ravishing in a blue off-shoulder dress, held together by a large green drape, tied at the waist. She opted for dark, smoky make-up and let her hair loose. The dress is by Beirut based designer, Ziad Germanos and her look is styled by Mohit Rai.

The actor judges the show with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis. When Kareena was shooting for Angrezi Medium in London, she would fly to Mumbai every week to shoot for the show. She is now back in Mumbai full time after wrapping up the film.

Kareena closed the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Sunday as she turned showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika. She wore an all-black off-shoulder ensemble with layers of silk and net. She completed the look with bold lip colour to emphasize on Lakme’s theme this season #FreeYourLips focused at freedom of expression.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (C) greets the audience with designers Gauri and Kanika after presenting a creation during a fashion show at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter Festive 2019 in Mumbai. ( AFP )

“The theme, for me, is about freedom for women to make the choice of what they want to do, what they want to wear or how they want to live their life. I think first thing that comes to my mind is freedom,” Kareena said at the fashion week.

Kareena will next be seen in Good News, starring opposite Akshay Kumar and slated to release on December 27. The film will bring back the actor to the silver screen after a year-long break. The film is about a couple who are trying to conceive.

Kareena believes the film will be a laugh riot. “I’m sure people are going to love it. It’s got a different concept and it’s releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot,” she said.

