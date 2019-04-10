Kareena Kapoor shares lunch with a cat, Ranveer Singh returns from Dharamshala in Himachali outfit. See pics
Kareena Kapoor was spotted having lunch with her team and Ranveer Singh was seen at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. Check out their pics.bollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2019 18:56 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Kareena Kapoor enjoyed lunch with her team and a special guest on the sets of her film on Wednesday. She was spotted by the paparazzi with a large spread in front of her and a cat by her side. Kareena appeared to have given the kitty some food to nibble on as well.
Kareena’s son Taimur was also seen playing with his nanny while his mother had her lunch. Watch the video here:
Actor Ranveer Singh returned from Dharamshala to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was shooting for his upcoming film ‘83 in the scenic town last week. The actor was seen in full Himachali outfit at the Mumbai airport. He wore a pink woollen shirt, warm and colourful pants and the Himachali topi. He clicked selfies with his fans at the airport and gave the paparazzi a big smile.
Also read: Malaika Arora goes super-glam in new pic, a day after shutting up trolls who age-shamed her
Actor Anushka Sharma was seen at a clinic in Versova. She looked stylish in a baby blue frilly shirt and blue pants. Television host Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in an all-black outfit.
Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amyra Dastur were seen outside their favourite restaurants in Mumbai. Fatima was seen in a black T-shirt and shorts combo while Amyra looked pretty in a black and white skirt-top combination.
Actor Varun Dhawan took time off Kalank promotions to hit the gym. He posed for the cameras from his car in a grey vest. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was also seen in his car. Check out more celebrity pics here:
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:51 IST