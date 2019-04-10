Kareena Kapoor shares lunch with a cat, Ranveer Singh returns from Dharamshala in Himachali outfit. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor enjoyed lunch with her team and a special guest on the sets of her film on Wednesday. She was spotted by the paparazzi with a large spread in front of her and a cat by her side. Kareena appeared to have given the kitty some food to nibble on as well.

Kareena’s son Taimur was also seen playing with his nanny while his mother had her lunch. Watch the video here:

Kareena Kapoor having lunch with her team.

Taimur with his mother on her film’s sets.

Actor Ranveer Singh returned from Dharamshala to Mumbai on Tuesday. He was shooting for his upcoming film ‘83 in the scenic town last week. The actor was seen in full Himachali outfit at the Mumbai airport. He wore a pink woollen shirt, warm and colourful pants and the Himachali topi. He clicked selfies with his fans at the airport and gave the paparazzi a big smile.

Actor Anushka Sharma was seen at a clinic in Versova. She looked stylish in a baby blue frilly shirt and blue pants. Television host Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in an all-black outfit.

Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amyra Dastur were seen outside their favourite restaurants in Mumbai. Fatima was seen in a black T-shirt and shorts combo while Amyra looked pretty in a black and white skirt-top combination.

Actor Varun Dhawan took time off Kalank promotions to hit the gym. He posed for the cameras from his car in a grey vest. Actor Sidharth Malhotra was also seen in his car. Check out more celebrity pics here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Amyra Dastur. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ranveer Singh seen at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Nora Fatehi and Kiara Advani pose for the cameras. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora outside her gym, Anushka Sharma spotted at a clinic. ( Varinder Chawla )

Varun Dhawan outside his gym and TV anchor Maniesh Paul seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tisca Chopra spotted by paparazzi. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ajay Devgn spotted in Juhu. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra spotted in his car. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajinikanth seen in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 18:51 IST