Kareena Kapoor shares throwback picture from Angrezi Medium, lights up our Women Crush Wednesday

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:18 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning throwback picture from when she was shooting in London for Angrezi Medium. The photos shows her in a black graphic top, posing in the sun.

“Wednesday... whatever! #Guts,” she captioned her post. Her hashtag seems to be inspired by popular Instagram page Diet Sabya’s posts which call out designers and celebrities for copying others’ works. Interestingly, even Kareena has been a defaulter who has earlier featured on their page.

Kareena’s photo, a rare all-glam entry on her new Insagram page, was showered with compliments by fans. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Any and everyday you look gorgeous. “What a beautiful face.”

Kareena was seen as a policewoman in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania. It starred Irrfan Khan in the lead with Radhika Madan.

She recently posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen channelling their inner “Picasso”. In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony’s wall into a multi-coloured canvas.

“If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned Taimur’s art work. After posting her husband and son’s pictures, Kareena posted her selfie, flaunting a zit on her face. But more than the zit, it was her caption that left social media users in split. “Meanwhile I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancinga #HugeMess,” Kareena wrote.

