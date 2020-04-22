e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares throwback picture from Angrezi Medium, lights up our Women Crush Wednesday

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback picture from Angrezi Medium, lights up our Women Crush Wednesday

Kareena Kapoor is the top contender for our Woman Crush Wednesday after this glamourous picture from the sets of Angrezi Medium.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor poses in the sun in this throwback photo.
Kareena Kapoor poses in the sun in this throwback photo.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a stunning throwback picture from when she was shooting in London for Angrezi Medium. The photos shows her in a black graphic top, posing in the sun.

“Wednesday... whatever! #Guts,” she captioned her post. Her hashtag seems to be inspired by popular Instagram page Diet Sabya’s posts which call out designers and celebrities for copying others’ works. Interestingly, even Kareena has been a defaulter who has earlier featured on their page.

 

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday... whatever! #Guts

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena’s photo, a rare all-glam entry on her new Insagram page, was showered with compliments by fans. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Any and everyday you look gorgeous. “What a beautiful face.”

Kareena was seen as a policewoman in Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adajania. It starred Irrfan Khan in the lead with Radhika Madan.

Also read: Years after going down to Bollywood heroes, former screen villain Dan Dhanoa defeats Covid-19 in Brazil

She recently posted a few pictures on Instagram in which her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur were seen channelling their inner “Picasso”. In one of the images, Saif was seen painting flowers on a wall in their balcony. And in another picture, the 3-year-old Taimur was seen turning the balcony’s wall into a multi-coloured canvas. 

Hindustantimes

“If there is a wall that’s blocking your creativity... Try painting on it #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso,” Kareena captioned Taimur’s art work. After posting her husband and son’s pictures, Kareena posted her selfie, flaunting a zit on her face. But more than the zit, it was her caption that left social media users in split. “Meanwhile I just sat there staring in wonder of what was being created. PS: The zit on my face didn’t get the memo of no personal visits and social distancinga #HugeMess,” Kareena wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Aviation ministry HQ to be sealed after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
‘Will ensure your safety’: Amit Shah tells doctors on Covid-19 frontline
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
Rahul Gandhi invites public suggestions on stimulus needed for MSME revival
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
LIVE: EU remains divided over economic stimulus for Covid-19 hit nations
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Oil is so cheap that traders are hunting ships, trains, even caverns to store it
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
Watch what US President Donald Trump said on 60-days immigration ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news