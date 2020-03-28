Karisma Kapoor’s flashback Friday pic will take you back to her Raja Hindustani days. See it here

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 10:24 IST

Actor Karisma Kapoor, who is otherwise rather active on social media, shared a picture from days when her film Raja Hindustani released, back in 1990s. The post, clicked by ace glamour photographer Avinash Gowarikar, was shared by him and later reposted by Karisma.

Sharing it, Karisma wrote: “Wonderful memories..” In the black and white picture, Karisma strikes a glamourous pose. Sharing the picture, Avinash had written: “#FlashbackFriday. My absolute favvvvourite... Lolo!! This photo is from 1998... Just around the time of #RajaHindustani... I didn’t have a studio, so this photo (like many others) was shot under her building with natural light...@therealkarismakapoor.” These were the times when she was a reigning diva and Avinash a budding photographer.

Karisma, meanwhile, is pretty regular with her posts and often shares throwbacks, flashbacks and film anniversary posts. A couple of days back, she had posted a picture on her film, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge completing 20 years. Posting a picture with Salman Khan, the film’s hero, she had written: “20 years of #dulhanhumlejayenge Time flies ! I remember this super fun shoot in mauritius so fondly! @beingsalmankhan @david.dhawan #tuesdaythoughts.”

The actor made a comeback in a web series called Mentalhood , where she plays a mother to three children. Speaking about a mother’s equation with her children, she said: “The most important thing is - for children to talk to us, we have to talk to them.” Mentalhood is on streaming platforms - ZEE5 and ALTBalaji.

Raja Hindustani, when it released in 1996, went on to become one of most successful films of the 1990s. The film featured a kiss between its lead cast -- Karisma and Aamir Khan -- which became rather controversial. A remake of Shashi Kapoor and Nanda film, Jab Jab Phool Khile, the film is the story of a cab driver falling in love with a rich girl. The film won Karisma Filmfare Best Actress Award too.

(With IANS inputs)

