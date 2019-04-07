Kartik Aaryan reportedly walks out of Kirik Party remake due to ‘creative differences’

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan may have walked out of the Hindi remake of Kannada hit Kirik Party citing creative differences, media reports suggest. Originally slated to go on floors in October 2018, the new version of a reworked script has only just been finalised.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film was to roll last October. However, the script had to be sent back to the writing table as most people on board felt that the adaptation failed to capture the humour and charm that made the original Kannada film such a success.”

Apparently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star did not like the new version of the script. “Kartik wasn’t sold on the revised screenplay. A few weeks ago, he had a meeting with the producers and expressed his doubts. Also, since he has allotted bulk dates in May to Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, the date clash was posing another problem. So, he decided to exit the project. The makers are currently scouting for a new lead,” the source further told the tabloid.

The Hindi remake is produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor, and Vrithika Laykar.

Last seen in the surprise hit Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. He will be seen in the Love Aaj Kal follow-up, reportedly titled Aaj Kal, with Sara Ali Khan. Kartik also has Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Ananya Pandey in the pipeline.

