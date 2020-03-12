Kartik Aaryan, Shashank Khaitan to work together in a Karan Johar film: report

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in director Shashank Khaitan’s next film, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The film will be a Dharma Productions’ venture.

Quoting a source, the report said, “He was keen to make a love story and reached out to Kartik, who is already doing Dostana 2 with Karan. After Kartik gave his nod, he and Shashank met Karan on Sunday to discuss the project.” The makers are still to decide on the female lead and the rest of the crew. “The team is planning to start shooting later this year. Till then, locations and other modalities will be finalised.”

Shashank was to begin work on Mr Lele, a film that was to star Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor, in the lead. However, the project had to be postponed over scheduling troubles, the report added.

Kartik, meanwhile, is busy shooting for his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in Lucknow. The film, being directed by Anees Bazmee, stars Kiara Advani as its female lead. On Wednesday, both the stars put out video clips from their all-night shoot for the film on Tuesday night. The shoot was held at, what looked like, an ancient haveli. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of the hit 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in prominent roles. The first film of the franchise was directed by Priyadarshan, while the current one is being directed by Anees Bazmee. The film will also star Tabu in an important role. The first look posters of the film, featuring Kartik with human skulls for company, was unveiled last year.

Kartik, Janhvi and the team of Dostana 2 began shooting for the film late last year. However, the November schedule of the film, to take place in Delhi, had to be called off over pollution concerns.

