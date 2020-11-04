Karwa Chauth 2020: Raj Kundra shares meme on hungry wife Shilpa Shetty, Kiara Advani decorates mom’s hands with henna

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 08:54 IST

Like lakhs of women in the country, Bollywood stars are also celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth on Wednesday. A few have already begun sharing pictures from their preparations for the day and others are sharing memes.

Kiara Advani took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share a picture of herself as she applied henna on her mother’s hands. “Mehendi for mama,” she wrote with her post.

Happy Karva Chauth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2OncbZjVXc — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) November 4, 2020

Businessman Raj Kundra, on the other hand, shared a funny meme on what wives actually think about on this day. The first panel of the meme shows his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty looking through a flour strainer at his face. However, the second panel shows the ‘reality’ that the hungry wife is imagining her husband to be a vada pav. “Happy Karva Chauth,” Raj wrote with his post.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival in which married women fast for a day for their husband’s long life. The break their fast with the sighting of the moon in the evening.

Also read: Nushrratt Bharuccha shares the moment Chhalaang director Hansal Mehta screamed at her: ‘I kept fumbling and messing up’

Kiara’s last release was Netflix film Guilty. She will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii. Their song Burj Khalifa has become a hit with music lovers. Talking about the music video, Kiara said, “Along with the fancy outfits came fancier locations, if we thought wearing chiffon sarees in snow was difficult here comes dancing bare feet on the burning desert sands in the scorching sun. You know you’re an actress in a commercial movie when you’ve done either one.”

Laxmii, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will mark Kiara’s second collaboration with Akshay after the 2019 release of Good Newwz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more