Kashmera Shah on criticism of Bollywood: Those who are complaining have their own agenda

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:00 IST

The controversies surrounding the film industry that made headlines for the past few months did hit the Bollywood hard, so much so that many came out it its defence. For actor-director Kashmera Shah too it wasn’t easy to take in all the negativity that was being peddled about the film industry.

“I love my film industry. It has given me my name and my husband (Krushna Abhsihek). I can never think badly about it. I was an outsider that was accepted very well here. Those who are complaining have their own agenda. I am possessive about this industry. I am my film industry and my film industry is who I am today,” shares Shah.

When asked if we are becoming more and more intolerant as a society and disrespectful towards the opinions of others, the actor disagrees. However she is quick to add, “But today’s kids are very insensitive.”

And the 48-year-old feels social media is one tool that they misuse to a great extent, something that she does not appreciate at all.

“They are the social media kids that have the sensitivity gene missing in them. They hide behind fake IDs and take pleasure in hurting successful people. I have no space for them in my life,” she points out.

The actor, who made her directorial debut with Marne Bhi Do Yaaron last year, says that is the sole reason why she is trying to inculcate such traits in her three-year-old twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang very early on.

“I am trying to teach them to be kind and sensitive and responsible so that they never grow up into insensitive men,” she adds.

While Shah too has faced her share of trolling, she says there is no amount of trolling can affects her.

“I have a long way to go. I never look back. I know I did a lot of great films but I also know that there is a whole lot more to come. Picture abhi baaki hain,” she concludes.