Katrina Kaif introduces us to yet another one of her six sisters. Come say hi

Katrina Kaif has seven siblings and each one of them more stunning than the other. Even with such a huge family, the actor always makes sure she keeps her personal life away from the eyes of the world. However, every once in a while, she gives us a glimpse at her family and we cherish every bit of it.

On Saturday, Katrina shared a sweet picture on Instagram. The photo features her sharing a relaxed moment with two of her sisters. One of course is Isabelle, who makes regular appearance on Katrina’s Instagram feed, and the other is a rather unknown face. Because Katrina did not give us a name, a few Google searches told us she is Sonia, one of Katrina’s three younger sisters.

“Farm girls,” Katrina captioned the photo. She even shared a photo of her playing chess with a man and dancing with a woman in her Instagram stories. We are going to assume they are also her siblings.

Katrina has three elder sisters (Stephanie, Christine, and Natasha), three younger sisters (Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel) and an elder brother (Michael). She had posted a similar photo in December with her three sisters. Check out more pictures of Katrina with her family:

Katrina is currently working on Anand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Thugs of Hindostan. Isabelle will make her debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance.

