Kiara Advani says she likes to be 'pursued and wooed', has never been on a dating app

Kiara Advani says she likes to be ‘pursued and wooed’, has never been on a dating app

Actor Kiara Advani has said that she likes being pursued and wooed, and is old-school when it comes to love.

bollywood Updated: May 14, 2020 09:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kiara Advani arrives at the screening of her film Guilty.
Kiara Advani arrives at the screening of her film Guilty.(IANS)
         

Actor Kiara Advani has said that she is ‘old-school’ when it comes to love, and likes to be pursued and wooed. She also said that she has never been on a dating app.

The actor, whose upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawaani deals with an online romance, said that in real life, she prefers meeting someone in the old-fashioned way. “I am old-school when it comes to love. I like to be pursued and wooed, meet someone in more than a digital way. I am a die-hard romantic and believe in true love,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

Kiara conceded that dating apps are helping several people find true love. “It is the way forward. I know so many people who have met online and got married. So, it’s great wherever you meet your soulmate, medium doesn’t matter,” the actor added.

 

View this post on Instagram

💜 #anissamaangayi

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

She said that it would be inconvenient for her to join a dating app now, considering that she’s a known person, but she said that she’s never been on a dating app ever. “No, I have never been on a dating app and now, it wouldn’t be convenient. Being a known person has its drawbacks,” she said.

Also read: Kiara Advani claims to be finally getting her due, says ‘I want to be known as a Pan-India artist’

Kiara, who appeared in the blockbuster films Kabir Singh and Good Newwz in 2019, began 2020 with the Netflix film Guilty. She has several high-profile projects such as Shershaah, Laxxmi Bomb and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the pipeline.

Kiara in an earlier interview had said that she is careful about making her career choices. “I feel you can’t keep waiting. You have to be patient but at the same time you have to choose the right offer because if you are not picking up good content, someone else will. There is so much incoming (content) for the audience. You have to be seen and capture their minds and hearts. You never know what work is reaching whom and who is liking what.”

