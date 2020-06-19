e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kirti Kulhari: ‘As public figures, you start taking the burden of how people see you’

Kirti Kulhari: ‘As public figures, you start taking the burden of how people see you’

Kirti Kulhari talks about the insecurities of being a celebrity and how we need to be less judgemental.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kirti Kulhari talks about mental pressures of being a celebrity.
Kirti Kulhari talks about mental pressures of being a celebrity.
         

Even as Bollywood celebrities and fans discuss the struggles of an outsider in the film industry, actor Kirti Kulhari opens about trying to fit in new scenarios and adjusting to life of a celebrity.

“Parents are so used to seeing their child a certain way. When the child does something out of the box, parents find it difficult to just take it. We all as a society, as humans, are so used to putting everybody in boxes that we tend to see them in a certain way. The moment it changes its course, we just don’t know how to handle it,” Kirti, who has often received critical appreciation for her performances, told The Week in an interview.

Kirti was recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please!

Also read: Bulbbul trailer: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix original is a scary affair, watch

“As public figures, you start taking the burden of how people see you, how they want to see you and, also, what they are comfortable seeing you as. You start taking that burden unknowingly. And this results in you defining who you should be,” she added in the interview that was held before Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday.

In the interview, Kirti also remembered her childhood and shared how she found it difficult when her dad was transferred to a different city. She shared how she had to start going to a school where no one knew about her talents and had to prove herself all over again.

Sushant was depressed and was also taking medication for the same, according to the cops. The police were investigating the matter and attempting to understand reasons behind his depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including the actor’s family members.

The actor’s father KK Singh has told the cops that family members didn’t know about actor’s depression, adding that they knew he often felt ‘low’. Earlier, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide. Some have blamed a few filmmakers and stars for sidelining the talented actor for being an “outsider” in Bollywood - someone with no family connection in the industry.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

