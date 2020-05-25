Kunal Kemmu celebrates a fashionable birthday with wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya sings him a song

bollywood

Actor Kunal Kemmu turned 37 on Monday and had the cutest lockdown celebration. His actor wife Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable photo of her, the birthday boy and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, all dressed up for a party.

The photo shows all three in blue denims and white shirts. Inaaya and Soha even wore birthday hats to make it a proper party. All of them were sitting on the floor, smiling for the camera. Their dog also joined the celebration. “Happy birthday @khemster2 For better or worse there’s no one I’d rather be locked down with,” she captioned her post.

Another video posted by Soha showed Inaaya singing the birthday song for her dad. Dressed in a lovely, colourful dress and wearing her hair in her trademark curly pigtails, Inaaya took over her toy piano and sang for her father. Inaaya even made some changes to the song, adding how her dad was ‘born in a hospital’ and a mention of a crocodile too. “Happy birthday @khemster2,” Soha captioned her post.

Soha also shared a photo of Kunal right after he woke up as he is rubbing his eyes, while still in bed under the sheets. Another picture showed Inaaya surprising her dad with colourful prints of her and Soha’s hands. The gift was addressed to the ‘Best Papa Ever’.

Soha’s post were love by her friends and fans. Shweta Bachchan wrote, “How cute.” A fan wrote, “Awwwwwwww ur daughter is ur hubby’s carbon copy happy birthday to him.” A clueless fan also wrote, “Wow ur daughter looks exactly like the boy in raja hindustani.” Kunal featured as a child actor in Raja Hindustani.

Kunal started his career with appearances in films such as Zakhm and Bhai and Dushman. He later made his debut as an adult with 2005’s Kalyug. He was a part of films such as Go Goa Gone, Bhaag Johnny, Kalank and most recently, Malang.

