Sunday, Dec 22, 2019
Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya are bedtime story buddies, see their pic together

Kunal Kemmu shared a cute picture with daughter Inaaya from her bed. It is time for bedtime stories, he declared in the post.

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2019 15:38 IST
Hindustan Times
Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was seen enjoying a bedtime story session with her dad and the actor’s fans got a glimpse, thanks to his Instagram handle.

Kunal, on Saturday, shared a cute picture of the little girl on her baby cot with her daddy. As they look through the bars, the daddy and daughter time look precious as ever. Sharing it, he wrote: “Bed time stories are best told and heard in bed. No matter what the size of the bed #bedtime #bedtimestories.” Inaaya’s eyes are beautiful and that is what stands out in the image as the much of her face is hidden.

 

On Taimur’s birthday on December 20, her mother Soha had put a cute picture of the cousins together with a message for Inaaya to her ‘bhai’ Taimur. She had written: “Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life.”

 

Kunal, meanwhile, finished shooting for his film, Malang. Two days back, he put out a Boomerang video, featuring Anil Kapoor, Disha patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri. His last film, the multi-starrer Kalank proved to be a dud at the box office.

 

#Malang 🤪

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan watches in shock as Rashami Desai-Sidharth Shukla get into a physical fight, says ‘get another host’. See video

Speaking to Pinkvilla about his character in Kalank called Abdul, he had said, “What hooked me to Abdul was the simplicity and complexity that he had. Primarily, I really wanted to do a part which if not as dark but as intense as Abdul, and I thought it was an interesting part where even though not many scenes witnesses a long journey. Every scene, he is a different person.”

Elaborating on his look in the film, he had said, “Karan and myself and nobody else had seen me in such a character, different makeup, kohl eyes, then again 180 degree when it comes to the role because he is introduced as this righteous guy in the beginning and later in the second half he comes in his own, a greyer side to him.”

