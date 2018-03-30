Kunal Kemmu’s girl Inaaya is 6 months old. Mom Soha Ali Khan shares her half birthday party pic

There’s no way you will see this picture of little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and not smile. The pretty little princess of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu is six months old now -- she was born on September 29 last year -- and her parents thought it fitting to celebrate the day by cutting a cake on her ‘half birthday’. A picture of the family cutting a cake has since gone viral.

However, we can’t be sure if Inaaya is delighted. She looks a little lost but no one’s complaining. Dressed in a cream-coloured frock, with a matching hair band, the lovely baby looks pretty as a pet. Looks like mom Soha has also put a kaala tika (kohl dot) on her forehead to ward off evil eye. In keeping with the theme, it is half a cake that they are cutting. That too is coloured in cream-and-pale pink. The placard behind proudly proclaims: “It’s my 1/2 birthday.” Incredibly cute, we’d say.

Papa Kunal is holding on to his bundle of joy and cutting the cake, as mommy Soha looks on. And we wonder, why isn’t baby Taimur Ali Khan anywhere around?

Inaaya is often clicked with her cousin Taimur. About a year apart, Soha hopes that the cousins will grow up to have as close a bond as she shares with her elder brother, Saif Ali Khan. In an earlier interview, she had said, “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her.”

Elaborating further, she had said how her brother Saif is petrified when Taimur and Inaaya are together as his son is in a stage when he is likely to pick things up and throw. “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is,” Soha was quoted by DNA as saying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more