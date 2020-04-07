Lockdown diaries: Celebs go back to basics with indoor games!

bollywood

If there’s something that the coronavirus-led lockdown has taught us, it’s the importance of bonding with family and loved ones, and the value of good ol’ modes of indoor entertainment. And so, it’s all the more delightful to see celebrities setting an example of how immersing yourself in solving picture puzzles, interlocking Lego bricks, playing card and board games, is the way to go to beat social distancing blues.

From a veteran such as Satish Kaushik to younger stars including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra, they’re all making the most of the free time within home to indulge in these forgotten joys.

Kaushik says Ludo is his favourite game, something one can never be bored of. And he enjoys the company of his daughter Vanshika while playing it. He tells us, “Apart from taking all the precautions during this lockdown period, it’s very necessary to get rid of your mental stress. It’s a great time to relive your childhood. Try playing Ludo, Snakes and Ladders or Housie — they’re sure to be great stress busters.”

Even Shekhar Suman tweeted this is a good time “to be home with your loved ones, playing cards, ludo, chess, reading, singing, watching movies, cooking.” Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also shared a glimpse of her trying to solve a puzzle with their two kids. And so did Shetty playing a round of carrom with her son and mother.

Meanwhile, Aaryan took to his Instagram stories to share a video in which he’s engrossed in a session of Jenga, which is about carefully pulling out one block out of a tower of wooden blocks.

Couples are also bonding over indoor games. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been playing scrabble and darts, apart from doing yoga and watching movies together”. Kapoor revealed he’s playing Sequence to kill time.

The Bhatt sisters enjoyed a game of Catan, and the actor, it seems from her sister’s post, always aces the game.

Actor Arjun Bijlani and his friends, who were in Lonavala for a vacation, also rejoiced a game of card game Uno. “Gang war is happening while playing Uno,” he wrote while sharing a ‘groupfie’. There’s also Aamna Shariff, who is indulging in chess.

