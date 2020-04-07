Lockdown diaries: Celebs go back to basics with indoor games!
Indoor games have turned out to be the go-to entertainers for a whole lot of celebrities, who are readily playing with their parents, partners and kids.bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 22:55 IST
If there’s something that the coronavirus-led lockdown has taught us, it’s the importance of bonding with family and loved ones, and the value of good ol’ modes of indoor entertainment. And so, it’s all the more delightful to see celebrities setting an example of how immersing yourself in solving picture puzzles, interlocking Lego bricks, playing card and board games, is the way to go to beat social distancing blues.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
From a veteran such as Satish Kaushik to younger stars including Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Huma Qureshi, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra, they’re all making the most of the free time within home to indulge in these forgotten joys.
Kaushik says Ludo is his favourite game, something one can never be bored of. And he enjoys the company of his daughter Vanshika while playing it. He tells us, “Apart from taking all the precautions during this lockdown period, it’s very necessary to get rid of your mental stress. It’s a great time to relive your childhood. Try playing Ludo, Snakes and Ladders or Housie — they’re sure to be great stress busters.”
Even Shekhar Suman tweeted this is a good time “to be home with your loved ones, playing cards, ludo, chess, reading, singing, watching movies, cooking.” Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata also shared a glimpse of her trying to solve a puzzle with their two kids. And so did Shetty playing a round of carrom with her son and mother.
Meanwhile, Aaryan took to his Instagram stories to share a video in which he’s engrossed in a session of Jenga, which is about carefully pulling out one block out of a tower of wooden blocks.
Couples are also bonding over indoor games. Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra have been playing scrabble and darts, apart from doing yoga and watching movies together”. Kapoor revealed he’s playing Sequence to kill time.
The Bhatt sisters enjoyed a game of Catan, and the actor, it seems from her sister’s post, always aces the game.
Actor Arjun Bijlani and his friends, who were in Lonavala for a vacation, also rejoiced a game of card game Uno. “Gang war is happening while playing Uno,” he wrote while sharing a ‘groupfie’. There’s also Aamna Shariff, who is indulging in chess.
