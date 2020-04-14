Lockdown woes: Cooking more, eating more, but weight? It can wait!

bollywood

Baking, boiling, roasting, frying, sautéing — celebs are visibly cooking more than we’ve seen them indulge in the kitchen ever before during this lockdown, but they’re glad they’re only bingeing on home-cooked delicacies, and avoiding piling on weight with a dose of home workouts.

“Cooking and sleeping more, but not eating more”, actor Rasika Dugal says, “I’ve been mostly shooting out of town since June last year, which means I’ve had an overdose of hotel /outside food. I’m really looking at this time to detox, eat healthy and exercise well rather than the other way round.”

Stressing on the limited supply of food, she adds, “it’s not the time for extravagance or to be choosy”. Hence, she‘s enjoying simple, healthy food in small meals every 2 to 3 hours, and ensuring doing her “treasure of home workouts” around six times a week.

In fact, Maanvi Gagroo says quarantine has made her “more regular” with exercise. “Earlier, time would be an excuse, but now it isn’t. Also, it’s of utmost importance for keeping one’s mental health in check. We’ve been given the gift of time and we must learn to use it productively,” adds the actor, who’s unable to pursue her usual dairy free and gluten free diet due to restricted availability of food items, but is balancing it with home-cooked delights.

There’s Radhika Madan who has made a lifestyle change by eliminating sugar and dairy items from her diet. “I’m also learning cooking these days, so I’m eating a lot of good stuff. I’m eating a lot, and that’s not good... But I do yoga everyday and I also walk for an hour in the evening. Also, while cooking, the mind is active and you’ve to stand while cooking; that’s also helping me.”

And while many are busy cooking up, Shweta Tripathi Sharma calls herself “an anda in the kitchen”. Nevertheless, she’s loving getting delectables such as paneer dosas and rajma tikkis from the home kitchen. She adds that her husband, SlowCheetah and she were never outdoorsy when it came to food, “but the positive aspect about staying home is we’re working out together thrice a week. Ghar ka khaana and working out is not a bad deal at all.”

Physical work around the house is what’s helping Adah Sharma most. “So, there’s definitely no weight gain! Also, I’m not a very good cook, so my weight will definitely be under check,” adds the actor, whose usual diet is rice, sambhar and a vegetable.

Evelyn Sharma, a vegan, feels that while this lockdown has affected so many people emotionally and mentally, “it’s alright to indulge in a lot of cooking” and eating homemade food. “This is the perfect time to bring out the chef in you and make some fresh and healthy smoothies and try out some healthier snacking options. Having small meals during the day is always better than hogging on all the food all at once,” adds the actor, suggesting people should keep themselves hydrated, walk around the house and do some home stretching during the day.

