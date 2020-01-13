Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Neena Gupta greet fans

bollywood

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:30 IST

The joyous festival of Lohri, which marks the end of the winter season, is celebrated with fervour by the people across the country. Bollywood celebs too have wished their fans for love and happiness in their life.

Akshay Kumar hopped on to Twitter to extend his good wishes in a tweet that reads, “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.”

Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/lbSOFk2sSQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 13, 2020

Veteran actor Hema Malini also wished her fans on Twitter by sharing a picture of a bonfire and wrote: “To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!”

To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri! pic.twitter.com/DSXITuCWQz — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 13, 2020

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a picture of the flaming bonfire along with ‘dhol’ and popcorns and peanuts to mark the festivity and wrote, “On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness. lohdd’ii dii lkh lkh bdhaaiyaaN #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020”

On this auspicious day of Lohri,

Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness.

लोहड़ी दी लख लख बधाइयाँ ☀️🔥 #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020🙏 pic.twitter.com/TBwCuvcYOi — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 13, 2020

Esha Deol wished the fans a very happy Lohri on Twitter by posting a picture of a ‘dhol’ along with the backdrop of people celebrating the festival.

Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram as she extended the wishes to fans and recalled her childhood days when she used to go to neighbours to ask for ‘Lohri’ (popcorns, peanuts and rewari). The actor recalled the childhood festival memories as she missed them at the festival. In the end, she wished her fans a happy Lohri.

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol wished his fans on the occasion by sharing his picture along with a message that reads, “Happy Lohri Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Lohri.”

HAPPY LOHRI, GOD BLESS YOU 🤧 pic.twitter.com/3vmSlTNSUn — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) January 13, 2020

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Chef Vikas Khanna’s faith questioned after Asim Riaz feeds him, he says ‘I’m an Indian, that’s my faith’

Bhushan Kumar also extended Lohri wishes in a tweet. His tweet reads, “ May this festival bring serenity and joy in all your lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri!”

May this festival bring serenity and joy in all your lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri! — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) January 13, 2020

Raveena Tandon wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a poster with the bonfire and earthen lamps, where the actor can be seen dressed in a red suit-salwar folding her hands.

Follow @htshowbiz for more