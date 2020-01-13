e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Lohri 2020: Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini, Neena Gupta greet fans

Lohri 2020: On the festive occasion of Lohri, many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Neena Gupta, Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Raveena Tandon among others wished their fans.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 15:30 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Lohri 2020: A number of Bollywood stars wished fans on the festival.
The joyous festival of Lohri, which marks the end of the winter season, is celebrated with fervour by the people across the country. Bollywood celebs too have wished their fans for love and happiness in their life.

Akshay Kumar hopped on to Twitter to extend his good wishes in a tweet that reads, “Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.”

 

Veteran actor Hema Malini also wished her fans on Twitter by sharing a picture of a bonfire and wrote: “To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!”

 

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a picture of the flaming bonfire along with ‘dhol’ and popcorns and peanuts to mark the festivity and wrote, “On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, & happiness. lohdd’ii dii lkh lkh bdhaaiyaaN #HappyLohri #HappyLohri2020”

 

Esha Deol wished the fans a very happy Lohri on Twitter by posting a picture of a ‘dhol’ along with the backdrop of people celebrating the festival.

 

Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram as she extended the wishes to fans and recalled her childhood days when she used to go to neighbours to ask for ‘Lohri’ (popcorns, peanuts and rewari). The actor recalled the childhood festival memories as she missed them at the festival. In the end, she wished her fans a happy Lohri.

 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Lohri!!

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol wished his fans on the occasion by sharing his picture along with a message that reads, “Happy Lohri Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Lohri.”

 

Bhushan Kumar also extended Lohri wishes in a tweet. His tweet reads, “ May this festival bring serenity and joy in all your lives. Wishing everyone a very Happy Lohri!”

 

Raveena Tandon wished her fans on Instagram by sharing a poster with the bonfire and earthen lamps, where the actor can be seen dressed in a red suit-salwar folding her hands.

 

