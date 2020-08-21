e-paper
Lootcase actor Rasika Dugal: I have never felt releasing on an OTT is any less than releasing it theatrically

Lootcase actor Rasika Dugal: I have never felt releasing on an OTT is any less than releasing it theatrically

Actor Rasika Dugal, whose film Lootcase released on an OTT platform recently, says that the competition on such platforms is with the pre-existing content itself.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:30 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Rasika Dugal stars in the recently released film Lootcase.
Actor Rasika Dugal feels that the current phase where films — big budget or smaller ones — releasing on OTT platforms is ‘inherently democratic’.

Ask it is finally a level playing field, where every film gets an equal shot at being visible to the viewers, and she says, “I have never felt releasing on an OTT is any less than releasing theatrically. I think it’s a healthy, competitive environment, so there are different forces at play here. They may favour one in one situation, and the other at another time, we don’t know. As long as it’s healthy, that’s what people mean when they say we want a level playing field, because perfect equality doesn’t exist.”

So, when the 35-year-old says it’s healthy in the OTT space, does it mean the theatre space is unhealthy? “Because of the way the system has developed over the years, I feel there are certain things already in place. For example, why is it difficult for smaller films to get a big number of screens and timings, which give the film a fair chance?,” asks Dugal, whose own film, Lootcase co-starring Kunal Kemmu, release on an OTT platform.

 

Comparing it to bigger films, she adds there is a relationship that the distributors have with the producers.

“That’s why they want to favour producers as it’s an ongoing relationship. That is the nature of the business and how it’s been functioning for a while now,” says the Manto (2018) actor.

In the OTT space, since there’s no battle for screens, Dugal says the idea is not competing with somebody for releasing.

“If at all, the competition here is with everything that is already there, whether it’s something that has been on the platform five years ago, two years ago, or even a week back. Platforms and films are chasing the audiences’ attention, and those kind of things, rather than chasing numbers,” she concludes.

