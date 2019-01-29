Luka Chuppi song Poster Lagwa Do: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon sizzle in reprised version of a 90s hit

The makers of Luka Chuppi have dropped the first song titled Poster Lagwa Do featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon and the duo is definitely setting the mood with their killer dance moves. Last evening, a short video for the song Poster Lagwa Do was released which featured the film’s lead pair with none other than the Bollywood powerhouse Akshay Kumar.

For the unversed, the song is a remix version of the popular 90s track from Akshay Kumar and Urmila Matondkar’s 1997 film Aflatoon. The recreated version has been sung by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma. The foot-tapping track has been composed and penned by White Noise Studios.

Kartik took to his Twitter handle to share the peppy number, writing, “Aaaaaaa aaaeeeeein Ek ladka, ek ladki, dono pagal ho gaye pyaar mein Here’s #PosterLagwaDo from #LukaChuppi.”

Kartik and Kriti dazzle and show some killer dance moves in the remake of the hit song. The dance number is both stylish and comic with moments that will definitely tickle your funny bone.

Dressed in colourful ethnic clothes, the two can be seen showing off their amazing dance steps and undeniably cute chemistry in the trending number.

The song begins with a few people, probably relatives, looking out for Kartik and Kriti, and their friends are seen trying their best to mislead the relatives. The song also sees a number of dancers grooving with the lead pair.

With some quirky lyrics, catchy beats and tunes this upbeat song will surely be one of the most played party numbers this year.

However, die-hard Akshay fans might miss Khiladi Kumar’s energy and presence in the song.The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. Thetrailerfeatures, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik’s parents start living with them.

Apart from Kartik and Kriti, thetraileralso features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on March 1.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. He will also star opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s next.

Kriti has four other films in her kitty, including Arjun Patiala, Kalank, Housefull 4 and Panipat.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:03 IST