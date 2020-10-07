e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit has the sweetest birthday wish for Renuka Shahane, watch video

Madhuri Dixit has the sweetest birthday wish for Renuka Shahane, watch video

Madhuri Dixit has shared a fun throwback video from the sets of Marathi film Bucket List to wish Renuka Shahane on her birthday on Wednesday. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit enjoying an impromptu dance on sets of Bucket List.
Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit enjoying an impromptu dance on sets of Bucket List.
         

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene shared birthday wishes for her Hum Aapke Hain Koun! co-star Renuka Shahane on Wednesday. Madhuri posted a throwback video of the duo grooving to their hit song Lo Chali Main. Madhuri and Renuka worked together on the Marathi film Bucket List, and the video was taken on the sets of that film.

Madhuri wrote alongside the video, “We have a lot of memories together that will last forever. From HAHK to Bucket List it’s always been a fun experience spending time with you. I wish you a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead @renukash.” In the video, Renuka and Madhuri are seen seated next to each other on set, when the song starts playing. The two actors then spring to their feet and start dancing.

 

Renuka responded to Madhuri’s birthday wish and wrote, “Thank you so much dearest @MadhuriDixit You said it. I’m looking forward to creating many many more lovely memories with you.”

Hindustantimes

About working with Madhuri 24 years after the superhit film starring Salman Khan, Renuka had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s always wonderful to work with Madhuri. She has not changed over the years and is supportive as a co-star. We have known each other for long and share a great bond. Madhuri is a great actor; directing her would be no less than fabulous. Her expressions, smile, dancing skills... Madhuri is like all-in-one.”

Renuka celebrated her 54th birthday on Wednesday and many colleagues, friends and fans wished her on her birthday. Filmmaker Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “Happiness personified and someone who represents warmth,strength and brilliance.. love u loads my sister ..happp happy bday @renukash can’t wait for the world to cheer for your wonderful work in #tribhanga.”

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia admits she dated two men at once amid Paras Chhabra's claim that she was married during their relationship

Renuka and Madhuri came together after 24 years in Bucket List.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

