Home / Bollywood / Mallika Sherawat shares photos, video from birthday celebration: ‘Never felt more lucky to be alive’

Mallika Sherawat shares photos, video from birthday celebration: 'Never felt more lucky to be alive'

Mallika Sherawat has shared photos and videos from her 44th birthday celebration on Saturday. She said in an Instagram post that she has ‘never felt more lucky to be alive’ and thanked her fans and well-wishers for the love.

bollywood Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mallika Sherawat turned 44 on Saturday.
Mallika Sherawat turned 44 on Saturday.
         

Actor Mallika Sherawat, who turned 44 on Saturday, gave fans a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. She took to Instagram to share pictures and videos, and said that she has ‘never felt more lucky to be alive’.

Mallika, dressed in a puff-sleeve pink floral top with a high neck, is seen holding a birthday cake decorated with fruit. In the video, a lit sparkler is seen on her cake, as she blows out the rest of the candles and does a little dance for the camera.

“I’ve never felt more lucky to be alive! Thanking god for all his wonderful blessings. Greatful for all the love from friends,family and especially my insta fam! Love to all. Let the partyyy beginnn,” she captioned the pictures. The video was captioned, “It’sss myy birrdaaayy. Thankfull for all the (heart emoji).”

 
 

Recently, Mallika lashed out at a Twitter user who claimed that her films were responsible for rising acts of sexual violence against women. She said that such mentality in people needs to be changed.

Also read | Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut, Simran: ‘She took charge of the set, began directing other actors’

Replying to Mallika’s tweet on the Hathras gang-rape, the Twitter user had written, “But the kind of roles you have played in Bollywood movie contradict your statement. Don’t you thing the kind of message you deliver through your movies also play an important role. Improvement should start from the person who is making the statement first.”

An angry Mallika had replied, “So the movies I act in are an invitation for rape!!! It’s mentality like yours that make Indian society regressive for women! If you hv a problem wt my movies then Don’t see them #nocountryforwomen.”

Mallika, who was last seen in the web series Booo Sabki Phategi, will soon make her comeback in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming thriller Pambattam. She will be seen playing a modern-day queen in the film.

