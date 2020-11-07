e-paper
Maniesh Paul to star with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in his next?

A source tells us that actor Maniesh Paul has been roped in for a film starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, and the shoot will start in Chandigarh.

bollywood Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:37 IST
HTC
HTC
Hindustan Times
Actor Maniesh Paul is known for hosting reality and award shows, and starring in films such as Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2.
Actor Maniesh Paul, after films such as Mickey Virus (2013) and Tere Bin Laden 2 (2016), is all set to be seen in his next Bollywood film, and a big one at that. We have exclusively learnt that the actor has joined the cast of an upcoming film which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

While the details of Paul’s character have been kept under wraps, according to a source close to the development, he has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the family drama where Neetu and Anil would be playing his onscreen parents. The film is being directed by Raj Mehta who had helmed the hit Good Newwz (2019).

 

The source further states, “Maniesh has been recently signed for this film after various readings and constructive discussions, so as to mould the character to fit his personality. He plays a very important role which fits the family puzzle quite perfectly and has a strong character sketch that impacts the film.”

The yet untitled film, based in North India, is likely to go on floors later this month, and will be shot in Chandigarh.

