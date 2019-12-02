Manisha Koirala shares photo, says ‘forever grateful’ to get second life after battle with cancer

bollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 15:43 IST

Manisha Koirala won the battle with ovarian cancer in 2014 and she is “forever grateful” for it. She took to Twitter to share a collage of a picture during her cancer treatment and another picture of herself enjoying the fresh mountain breeze.

“Forever greatful for second chance to life...gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy & healthy one,” she wrote. Her tweet has received thousands of likes and retweets on the microblogging site.

Forever greatful for second chance to life 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻gm friends.. this is an amazing life and a chance to live a happy& healthy one 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/LzCL25mWVc — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) December 1, 2019

In an interview given to Hindustan Times last year, Manisha opened up about the uncertainty she went through when she was diagnosed with cancer. “You do not know if that long treatment, of a minimum of six months, will get you out of the tunnel, and you’ll be fine and healed,” she said, adding that this feeling of unpredictability changes people.

The actor said that she appreciates life more, having returned from the jaws of death. “When I came out at the other end, if there was anything joyful, I would make the most of that moment. I literally started seeing joy in small things like walking on the grass, the breeze on my face, looking out of my bed at the sky and clouds, sunsets and sunrises.”

“With us, what happens is, the longer you live, slowly that fear fades away and we change to a large extent. But I really believe we need to remember all the lessons of life, otherwise we might go back to being complacent, being ungrateful; basically, go back to where we were before,” she added.

Also read: Manisha Koirala on relationships, alcoholism, cancer and Bollywood

Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai’s Saudagar in 1991. She was last seen on the big screen alongside Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey in Deva Katta’s political drama Prassthanam (2019).

Follow @htshowbiz for more