Masaba Gupta, Madhu Mantena granted divorce by court: report

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 12:38 IST

Actor Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena have been granted mail, according to a report in Spotboye. According to the report the duo was granted divorce sometime in September last year, but it went largely unreported.

In mid 2018, Masaba and Madhu announced to the world their decision to separate. In a long Instagram post, Masaba said the couple had decided on a trial separation. She had said, “To our family, friends, acquaintances. With a lot of sadness, Madhu and I have decided to go on a trial separation in our marriage. Both of us have taken this decision after consulting professionals and our parents. The only thing we are ready to say for now is that ‘What we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on our marriage and love that we share.”

Masaba remains one of the favourite designers of Bollywood celebrities. Known for her quirky and edgy sense of style, Masaba’s colours and styling is an instant hit. Sonam Kapoor is one of most consistent muses, with her sister Rhea sporting a number of Masaba’s creations in recent times. Apart from that, Masaba’s mother Neena too opts for her daughter’s creations, with many of them dubbed rather bold.

