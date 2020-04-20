Meghna Naidu: Imagine if this lockdown happened in no-technology time, people would have pulled out their own hair

bollywood

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 01:34 IST

Can you imagine how your days would have been in a lockdown without Internet access, with no way to make video calls or binge watch your favourite shows and films? People would have pulled out their own hair, quips actor Meghna Naidu, who is following the Covid-19 prevention guidelines strictly in Dubai with her Portugese husband Luis Miguel Reis.

While at home, she’s balancing her time between household chores, working out, taking up some online classes, making videos for students of her own dance academy, and binge watching OTT content. And so, Naidu, well known for her Kaliyon ka Chaman video, says, “Thanks to technology, there are so many things that we have, and we can do... Imagine if this lockdown happened in no-technology time? I think people would have been bored, they would have pulled out their own hair... Technology has really saved us a lot, and has kept us busy.”

It has been over four weeks since she’s “locked down”, and Naidu has already finished a ‘life coaching’ course. Next up, she’s looking at pursuing an online fitness course, and feels “it’s the best thing to do something productive and keep your mind occupied” during such a time. As for her dance school which she recently reopened in Dubai, she says she sends one video a week to her clients, making sure she uses the power of technology to the T.

Ask her if she’s consuming OTT content, she exclaims, “Oh my God, I don’t think I’ve watched so much TV in my whole life! I have binge watched shows for four hours on some days. Also, my husband is not much of a TV person. He is more into reading. But he has actually surprised me by sitting with me and binge watching shows.”

Naidu was supposed to be in India for at least two weeks in March for some shows, meetings and look tests, but a timely decision to return to Dubai before the lockdown, helped.

Another plan that went haywire due to the lockdown for the 39-year-old was that of a white wedding!

The actor, who had a hush-hush wedding which she opened up about only last year, two years after tying the knot, says, “We’ve been planning the white wedding for a while now. But now, this year, we had our flights booked for Portugal in May. Louis’ parents were not present for our Indian wedding, and this time, we thought when we’ll go to Portugal, we’ll go to the church and do something. That was in the plan, and then coronavirus hit. We’ve made up our minds now that we won’t plan. Like last time, we will do a ‘Chat mangni pat byah’.”