Meiyang Chang faces racism in times of coronavirus outbreak, Broadway star Aaron Tveit tests positive

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 09:33 IST

Kangana Ranaut hosts birthday pooja amid lockdown, ‘No social distancing?’ ask fans. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday, held a pooja for her family and friends at her Manali home. Pictures from the gathering have been shared by her team’s official Instagram account. Even as most of the country has been advised to social distance themselves from each other, Kangana’s pictures show the actor in close proximity with not just old people, but also children. This wasn’t lost on her fans, who brought it up in the comments section.

Meiyang Chang called coronavirus by two men on bike, asks ‘how do you punish people for stupidity, ignorance?’

TV personality Meiyang Chang has revealed he faced racism even as the country fights coronavirus outbreak. He has said that apart from being called a coronavirus online, he was also called corona while he was out on the road, jogging. He wrote on Instagram, “In times of crisis, some human beings devolve into the worst versions of themselves.”

Broadway star Aaron Tveit tests positive for coronavirus, says ‘I have been experiencing loss of taste and smell’

American actor-singer Aaron Tveit on Monday has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 36-year-old star revealed the same on his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note explaining about the detection. He mentioned that “loss of taste and smell” are the signs he noticed.

Katrina Kaif’s ‘professional tutorial’ on washing dishes during coronavirus lockdown. Watch video

As the country prepares for a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, Katrina Kaif’s domestic helps are also under quarantine, and she is doing the household chores herself. The actor shared a video of herself doing the dishes on her Instagram account.

Ranveer Singh pens emotional note for dad-in-law Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone says ‘we love you’

Former badminton champion Prakash Padukone became the first-ever Indian to win the All England Badminton Championship 40 years ago on this day. On the anniversary of this historic win, his daughter and actor Deepika Padukone penned a heartfelt note and called his contribution to the sport “immeasurable”.

