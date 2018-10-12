MeToo movement: Ajay Devgn breaks silence, says he will not stand for any woman being wronged

Actor Ajay Devgn has come out in support of the MeToo movement, which is sweeping India. The actor has said that he will not tolerate misconduct and has vowed to take action against anyone accused of such behaviour within his company.

“I’m disturbed by all the happenings with regards to #MeToo. My company and I believe in providing women with utmost respect and safety. If anyone has wronged even a single woman, neither ADF nor I will stand for it,” he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The actor’s statement arrives after several Bollywood personalities such as directors Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Rajat Kapoor, actors such as Alok Nath and singers such as Kailash Kher and Abhijeet were named as having sexually harassed multiple women over the years.

Action against the likes of Bahl and Nath has already been initiated, while Phantom Films, the company Bahl founded with filmmakers Madhu Mantena, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, has been disbanded. Kashyap and Motwane have apologised for misconduct taking place within their company, and Kashyap has stepped down from his role in MAMI.

Devgn’s wife, actor Kajol, in a recent interview to NDTV said, “I’ve never seen it but I have heard about it and it’s always in rumour form. You never know it, no one is going to come up to you and say ‘Hey, I did this!’ I don’t know how much of it is actually the truth or not. If it had happened in front of me, I’m sure I would have stood up or done something about it. Never happened to me. I don’t think it would have happened in front of me.”

Several actors such as Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Dia Mirza have voiced support for the women coming forward with their MeToo stories. Sajid Khan’s sister, director and choreographer Farah Khan, has also spoken up for his accusers, stressing that Sajid will have to atone for his sins if they’re proven true. Actor Akshay Kumar has halted production of Sajid’s Housefull 4, pending an inquiry, while the accused director has stepped down from his duties.

