Milind Soman makes a strong case against boredom: ‘Root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 11:21 IST

Actor Milind Soman posted a powerful note on boredom on Tuesday, saying how it was a matter of choice and how it had in it to lead to a lot of health issues. He gave his own experience as an example.

He wrote: “When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands.”

Also read: David Dhawan says Wajid Khan was like his child, Salim Merchant reveals composer’s health deteriorated after Dabangg 3

“Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice. The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored. #betterhabits4betterlife #Live2Inspire #fitnessaddict #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #love bored? What’s that ??”

Milind has always been bit of a monk - one of the most inspiring videos that he has posted through the lockdown those of his 81-year old mother Usha and how she exercises with his wife Ankita and him. Sharing a skipping video, Milind had said, “Skipping with @somanusha ! Not a new activity for her but new for me when you are at home 24×7, each one, teach one another ! You are old only when you think you are.. #LockdownMantra.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more