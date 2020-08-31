Minissha Lamba condemns vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says she is ‘dealing with a tragic loss’

bollywood

Minissha Lamba has spoken up against the ‘horrific vilification’ of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Minissha said that Rhea is coming to terms with the tragic loss herself and is also seeking to know the truth about Sushant.

In a tweet, Minissha lent her support to Rhea and wrote, “I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you.”

I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you. — Minissha Lambba (@Minissha_Lamba) August 31, 2020

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family believes Rhea is responsible for his death and has filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She has also been accused of siphoning off funds from his bank account and drugging him without his knowledge.

Rhea has denied all the allegations levelled against her and said that she will cooperate with the investigating agencies to prove her innocence. The case is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a Supreme Court order earlier this month. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering angle, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently joined the probe to look into the drugs link.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea said that her life was ruined. “Every day, I get millions of death and rape threats. Not just me, anyone associated with me, any friend of mine, whose numbers and chats were flashed. My WhatsApp chats, which was a forensic back-up taken by the ED with my signature on it, has been leaked in the media. This is an investigative agency I trusted to investigate, not to leak chats. My life is ruined. I am compromised, my friends are compromised. Forget living a normal life, if we even talk to anyone, it becomes an explosive revelation!” she said.

