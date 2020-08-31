e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Minissha Lamba condemns vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says she is 'dealing with a tragic loss'

Minissha Lamba condemns vilification of Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case, says she is ‘dealing with a tragic loss’

Minissha Lamba censured the ‘wild speculation’ about Rhea Chakraborty and the vilification of her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Minissha said that Rhea herself was ‘dealing with a tragic loss’.

bollywood Updated: Aug 31, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Minissha Lamba came out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty.
Minissha Lamba came out in the support of Rhea Chakraborty.
         

Minissha Lamba has spoken up against the ‘horrific vilification’ of Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Minissha said that Rhea is coming to terms with the tragic loss herself and is also seeking to know the truth about Sushant.

In a tweet, Minissha lent her support to Rhea and wrote, “I do hope that after #RheaChakroborty speaking out, that we realise, in all the weeks of horrific vilification, reinforcing set stereotype wild conjecture.. That there is a human being out there dealing with a tragic loss, who is seeking the same answers that you.”

 

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. His family believes Rhea is responsible for his death and has filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She has also been accused of siphoning off funds from his bank account and drugging him without his knowledge.

Also read: Swara Bhasker asks if Rhea Chakraborty is ‘being framed’ as new chats show Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister knew of his treatment

Rhea has denied all the allegations levelled against her and said that she will cooperate with the investigating agencies to prove her innocence. The case is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as per a Supreme Court order earlier this month. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering angle, while the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently joined the probe to look into the drugs link.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea said that her life was ruined. “Every day, I get millions of death and rape threats. Not just me, anyone associated with me, any friend of mine, whose numbers and chats were flashed. My WhatsApp chats, which was a forensic back-up taken by the ED with my signature on it, has been leaked in the media. This is an investigative agency I trusted to investigate, not to leak chats. My life is ruined. I am compromised, my friends are compromised. Forget living a normal life, if we even talk to anyone, it becomes an explosive revelation!” she said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

